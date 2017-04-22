Man Charged in Fatal Expressway Shooting

It’s been more than 24 hours since the deadly shooting that left Jeremy Scullark dead--and family members say they’ve gotten few answers. Trina Orlando reports.

'Innocent Kid' Fatally Shot Near Chinatown Expressway Was on His Way Home, Family Says

A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday near the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city's South Side, according to police.

Jeremiah M. Holt, 20, was charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Illinois State Police announced Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to reports of a shooting on I-94 northbound near the exit to Cermak Road in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

There officers found two men who had been shot. Jeremy Scullark, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Family members said Scullark was dropping a friend off at the Red Line when he was shot 10 times in the chest.

Scullark was an entrepreneur, according to his family, who was studying marketing at Columbia College and planned to marry his longtime girlfriend later this year.

Chicago Officers Hurt in Violent Crash Moments After Shooting Near Expressway

At least two Chicago Police officers were injured in a violent crash during a police pursuit following a shooting near the Dan Ryan Expressway. Mike Lorber reports live from Sky 5. (Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017)

"He was a real heartfelt guy," Scullark's friend Avery Campbell told NBC 5. "He loved his girl, he loved his mother and he just loved life."

State police said Holt fled the scene of the shooting and was apprehended by Chicago Police officers after a brief foot chase.

During the pursuit, officers driving near the intersection of 31st St. and S. Shields Ave. were involved in a crash with another vehicle, authorities said.

Two Chicago Police officers were taken to area hospitals, one in serious and the other in good condition, while two people from the other vehicle were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

After officers apprehended Holt, he was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and remains under police watch, authorities said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Saturday, according to police.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available and authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.