Man Charged in Hinsdale Woman's Murder Held Without Bond

A man who was being questioned by police for nearly 24 hours was charged with murder Friday in the death of a single mother in her west suburban home earlier this month. Trina Orlando reports.

Man Charged Weeks After Hinsdale Mother Found Beaten to Death in Her Home

A man charged with murdering a single mother in her Hinsdale home earlier this month was ordered held without bond on Saturday.

Dominic Sanders was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery in connection with the death of Andrea Urban. Urban, a cancer survivor and mother of two, died of blunt force trauma, according to preliminary autopsy results.

A man who identified himself as Sanders' cousin showed up at the Hinsdale police station, visibly upset, with his attorney.

The attorney, Steve Goodman, told reporters Sanders was picked up by police at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and questioned by police at the Burr Ridge police station.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Town Place after a 911 call was made from the residence earlier this month, police said. The woman was later identified as Urban, a resident with two children who attend local schools, Hinsdale police Chief Kevin Simpson said at a press conference Thursday.

Sources told NBC 5 a person of interest police had been speaking to had shown up near the crime scene on multiple home surveillance cameras.

Mike Mier was friends with Urban for 30 years. He was questioned the day her body was found.

“I just was in her phone and they went through everybody in her telephone,” Mier said last week. “Two weeks, not a clue, we have no idea why this occurred and there needs to be resolution.”

Hinsdale Homicide Press Conference

Police were conducting a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home by a relative Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed. (Published Thursday, May 4, 2017)

According to a November article in The Hinsdalean, one of the town's local newspapers, Urban was a cancer survivor and advocate for the use of medical marijuana. The newspaper reports that she made her own cannaboid oil in her kitchen. She also reportedly worked as a caterer in New York City in 2001 and fed emergency workers during 9/11.

An actress, the newspaper reports she "landed small roles" on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" and aspired to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Michigan.