Police are searching for a man who tried to sexually abuse a 6-year-old girl Saturday night in a Logan Square neighborhood grocery store on the Northwest Side.

A man has been charged after police said he attempted to sexually abuse a 6-year-old girl at a grocery store on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Noe Moreno, 43, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 9, authorities said Saturday.

Man Tried to Sexually Abuse 6-Year-Old in Logan Square: CPD

According to police, Moreno was identified as the man who kissed a 6-year-old girl while inside a store in the 3900 block of W. Diversey Ave. in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m. on April 15.

Police allege that Moreno motioned the victim to him and kissed her on the cheek, before grabbing her hand and placing it in his pant pocket.

Authorities said the victim’s family then confronted Moreno, at which point he ran from the store.

Moreno, of the 2200 block of N. Naragansett Ave. in the city’s Galewood neighborhood, was taken into custody Friday night and charged accordingly, police said.