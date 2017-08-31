Chicago-Area Man Charged With Conspiring to Aid ISIS

A man was arrested in Villa Park Thursday morning and charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

31-year-old Dilshod Khusanov was arrested Thursday morning, according to an unsealed indictment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday afternoon on charges that he was looking to provide support to ISIS and the al-Nusrah Front, which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the United States government.

“Those who seek to fight for foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Nusrah Front cannot accomplish their goal without financial support,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said in a statement. “This office will work tirelessly to identify and hold accountable individuals like the defendant who provide such financial support, as well as to eliminate such support.”

Khusanov is facing up to 30 years in prison, according to the press release.

The investigation was triggered when Abdurasul Juraboev, one of Khusanov’s co-conspirators, posted on a website with an offer to engage in an act of martyrdom on U.S. soil on behalf of ISIS, such as killing former President Barack Obama, according to the press release.

The investigation also revealed that Juraboev planned to travel to Turkey and then to Syria to engage in violent jihad on behalf of ISIS along with another conspirator, Akhror Saidakhmetov.

According to the unsealed indictment, Khusanov helped to fund Saidakhmetov’s efforts to join ISIS or al-Nusrah front. In the weeks leading up to Saidakhmetov’s trip to Turkey, from which he would then travel on to Syria to train with ISIS, Khusanov transferred money into a bank account to help facilitate the trip, according to the indictment.

Saidakhmetov was arrested in Feb. 2015 at JFK Airport in New York as he looked to board the flight to Turkey, and ultimately both he and Juraboev pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to ISIS.

The release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the Chicago FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Chicago police, and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in the investigation.