Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash at Kenosha Regional Airport in Wisconsin.

Kenosha police told WTMJ in Milwaukee that there was one man in the helicopter at the time of the crash, and that the pilot was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, and no cause has yet been determined in the accident.

According to WTMJ, no other information has been released at this time.