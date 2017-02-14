The "Handfuls of Love" program at Lurie Children's aims to help brighten Valentine's Day for children in the hospital.

Lurie Children's Hospital Looking to Collect 10K Cards This Valentine's Day

You can send some love this Valentine’s Day to patients who need it at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The annual "Handfuls of Love" valentine program allows people to send free personalized messages and cards to be given to the hospitalized children at Lurie Children's.

Each specially designed card and personalized note of encouragement will be hand-delivered to patients on Valentine's Day.

This year, the hospital hopes to collect 10,000 Valentines to give each patient a card and decorate the walls of the hospital’s Family Life Center.

How to send: Cards can be sent on the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago’s website here.