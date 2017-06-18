Robbers Targeting Drivers on Lower Wacker in Chicago's Loop

At least three people were robbed while driving on Lower Wacker Drive in broad daylight over the last week, according to Chicago police.

On June 11 at around 2 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in the 100 block of E. Lower Wacker Dr. in the city’s Loop when an unknown offender approached his car, reaching inside to steal a cell phone before running away, authorities said.

At the same time the following day, a 31-year-old woman was in a car in the same area when a man attempted to open her door, according to police. Officials said a second man then opened the passenger side door and grabbed a cell phone before both suspects fled the scene.

Tamika Pearson works at a nearby restaurant and parks her car on Lower Wacker. She witnessed Monday’s incident and said she helped the victim call the police.

"It was a customer in an Uber and he snatched her phone out her hand," Pearson said. “It was two of them, and they opened both of her car doors and when she realized it, they snatched her phone and ran down the Riverwalk.”

"That's what they do,” she added. “They run up to the car, they snatch your wallet or whatever they see on the seat."

A third robbery occurred Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m., when police said two men approached a 46-year-old man in the same area. One of the men reached through the passenger side window and grabbed a cell phone before both suspects ran away, according to police.

Witnesses said the thieves are targeting cars stopped at a stoplight, then proceeding to roll down windows or tug on the vehicle’s doors - front and back - to find one that’s unlocked.

Motorists are being warned to keep windows up and doors locked at all times.

“It’s a shame that we should have to deal with this,” said Antoine Hill, who works at a nearby hotel. “We’re just trying to provide and do what we have to do on a day to day basis.”

No one is in custody in connection with any of the incidents, according to Chicago police, who continue to investigate.