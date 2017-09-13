The Chicago Bears gathered at Halas Hall for their first practice ahead of their Sunday clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and some key players remain on the team’s injury report.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long, who missed Sunday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, was once again a limited participant in the workout at Halas.

Running back Jordan Howard, who injured his shoulder during the Atlanta game Sunday, was a late addition to the injury report, as he was limited during the practice at Halas Hall.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, who also missed the game, was limited as well, as was wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who is dealing with the aftermath of a broken pinky finger that he suffered during the preseason.

Defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring) and linebacker Christian Jones (back) also missed the team’s practice on Wednesday.

Two Bears players did not participate in the workout, with running back Benny Cunningham sitting out with an ankle injury he sustained in Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Safety Adrian Amos missed the workout for personal reasons, according to the team.

Only one Buccaneers player was listed on the injury report for Tampa,, with linebacker Devante Bond limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.