London Residents in Chicago React to Terror Attacks

Londoners who flew into Chicago today are worried about loved ones back home, but they’re determined not to give into terror.

On Sunday morning, a group of travellers from the city arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as they prepared to travel to Wisconsin to work as camp counselors for the summer, and all of them echoed the same message of determination in the face of the terrorist attacks that have rocked the United Kingdom in recent weeks.

“It’s really upsetting. It’s quite scary, but you have to try not to let it beat you,” one traveler said.

The city of London was rocked by a series of attacks Saturday night, as incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market left seven dead. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the third attacks in three weeks in the country.

“The whole point of these attacks is to break the country, and to break the people down,” another one of the British travelers told NBC 5.

Even though their country has had to face multiple attacks in recent weeks, the soon-to-be camp counselors aren’t worried about the resiliency of their fellow countrymen.

“You can’t live your life in fear of what’s going to happen,” Tom Mitchell, another one of the travelers, said.