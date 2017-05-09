Lollapalooza Unveils 2017 Festival Schedule

Lil Uzi Vert is among Lollapalooza's 2017 headliners. The official schedule for the four-day Chicago music festival was released Tuesday. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

It's time for Lollapalooza ticket holders to start making the hard decisions. Will you see MUSE on the Grant Park stage at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday or Lorde at the same time a few stages away?

Lollapalooza's official 2017 schedule was released Tuesday, unleashing times and locations for its 170 artists and bands playing the massive Chicago music festival from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.



MUSE and Lorde helm Day 1 alongside Porter Robinson and Lil Uzi Vert, who reportedly jumped from a 20-foot tent into the crowd at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Second-day headliners include Lollapalooza alumns Crystal Castles, as well as Blink-182, The Killers and DJ Snake, capping a day of festival favorites and indie stars like Phantogram, Foster the People, Run the Jewels and Tegan and Sara.

Chicagoans should pay extra attention to the Saturday night lineup as hometown hero Chance the Rapper headlines the day at 8:30 p.m. on the Grant Park stage. Among many others of note are the XX, Mac DeMarco, Kaskade, Sylvan Esso, Warpaint, Vance Joy, Alt-J and Glass Animals.

Get ready for some of the hardest decisions on the final night. Arcade Fire, Justice, Rae Sremmurd and Zeds Dead all overlap for the last hurrah between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ready, set, go!