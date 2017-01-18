Artist Crafts 'Convicted Governors of Illinois' Cross-Stitch

CHICAGO - AUGUST 12: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (L) arrives at the Dirksen Federal Building while the jury deliberates in his corruption trial August 11, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Blagojevich has been charged with corruption while in office, including accusations of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama after Obama's November 2008 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rod Blagojevich

Need a cute and quirky reminder of Illinois’ long history of political corruption? A Chicago-based artist has crafted a new cross-stitch pattern that commemorates the state’s unscrupulous former governors.

The artist, Meridith Halsey, is selling her "Convicted Governors of Illinois" cross-stitch pattern on Etsy for a $5 download.

“Did you know that 4 Illinois governors have gone to jail for corruption?” Halsey asks on her Etsy page. “Use this cross stitch pattern to create a great conversation-piece in your home or office, or create the perfect gift for the Illinois politician in your life!”

The design includes stitched likenesses of former Illinois Govs. Otto Kerner, Dan Walker, George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich, all of whom were convicted on federal criminal charges.

Photo credit: Etsy

Blagojevich, who is currently serving a 14-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Colorado, requested a commutation from President Barack Obama last month. Many of Blagojevich’s criminal charges are related to his attempts to sell the Senate seat Obama vacated before being sworn-in as president.

On Tuesday, the White House announced 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening in one of his final acts before leaving office on Jan. 20. Another 64 people also received pardons.

Blagojevich was not among the group granted clemency Tuesday. Nevertheless, his wife, Patti Blagojevich, remained hopeful.

“We still have time, please keep up the good wishes,” the incarcerated former governor’s wife wrote on Facebook Tuesday.