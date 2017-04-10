Live Blog: Cubs Open Home Season at Wrigley Field

The flag poles to the sides of the Wrigley Field scoreboard are empty now, but after Monday's ceremony, new banners will be up there celebrating the Cubs' World Series title.

It’s the moment that a lot of Chicago Cubs fans have been waiting for, as the team will raise their championship banner at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

The banner raising ceremony and all the pregame festivities will certainly be the talk of the evening, and players and coaches are excited to relive the moment when they helped undo 108 years of losing history and clinched the Cubs’ first World Series championship in over a century.

“Rings are wonderful, but I love banner raising,” manager Joe Maddon told media over the weekend. “That’s symbolically there all the time. Every time a kid shows up at the ballpark, he sees that banner. Hopefully we’ll be able to see more.”

The banner ceremony will take place before a game, and the Cubs will be looking to carry forward their momentum as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of the 2016 National League Championship Series. The Cubs were down 2-1 to the Dodgers in the best-of-seven series last fall, but they managed to come back and win the final three games to punch their ticket into the World Series.

A big part of the reason they were able to accomplish that feat was the pitching of Jon Lester, and he’ll toe the rubber for the team as they take the field Monday. In his starts at Wrigley last season, Lester posted a 10-2 record with a 1.74 ERA at the Friendly Confines, and he’ll look for more success at a wet and windy home stadium in front of a raucous crowd.

The Cubs will open their home schedule at Wrigley as defending champions for the first time ever, as they hadn’t even moved into the historic ballpark the last time they won a title in 1908. They will be hoping to open that slate with a win, and history suggests that they could be successful, as defending champs have gone 19-7 in their home openers since 1990, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

In order to achieve that, the Cubs are going with a lineup full of top performers from last season’s playoff run. Kyle Schwarber, who so memorably came back from an ACL tear earlier in the season, will be batting lead-off once again for the Cubs, and he’s already smacked two home runs in the early going this year.

Ben Zobrist will be playing right field and batting fourth, allowing Javier Baez to get back into the lineup, where he’ll bat eighth and play second base.

First pitch for the game, weather permitting, is set for 7:05 p.m.