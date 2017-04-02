The Cubs will look to get their season off to a good start when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday night. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For the first time in the television era, the Chicago Cubs will open up a season as World Series champions when they play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday night.

The Cubs, who won their first title in 108 years when they knocked off the Cleveland Indians last fall, come into the new season as one of the favorites to win the championship once again, but a grueling 162-game schedule awaits them as they learn to deal with the giant target that gets painted on the backs of any champion.

Fortunately for this Cubs team, they have been primed for just such a moment by manager Joe Maddon. In 2016 the Cubs were looked at as a World Series favorite, and throughout the campaign the team kept a level head as Maddon’s various mantras, including “Embrace the Target” helped keep the team afloat even during their struggles at times.

Even though they already have that experience, it will be put to the ultimate test in 2017, as the team will embark on a quest to win a second consecutive championship.

That all gets started on Sunday when they take on the Cardinals, and their lineup will have a different look than what was put on the field a season ago. Gone is Dexter Fowler, lead-off hitter extraordinaire that signed with the Cardinals over the offseason, and in his place is Kyle Schwarber, who became a World Series legend when he returned from a torn ACL to help lead the Cubs to victory.

The rest of the lineup is made up of familiar faces, albeit with some wrinkles that only Maddon would dare try in a season opening game. Jason Heyward, who worked hard over the offseason after a horrendous 2016 campaign, will play center field and bat sixth for the Cubs in the game, and Ben Zobrist, batting in his usual cleanup spot, will play right field instead of second base.

Javier Baez, who starred for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and dazzled the baseball world with his defense and powerful bat during the 2016 postseason, will bat ninth and play second base as the Cubs look to get off to a big start.

While the lineup has an interesting look to it, it will provide Maddon with a ton of late game flexibility. Having Albert Almora on the bench will allow the manager to shift around the lineup if defensive changes are needed, with Almora likely heading to center, Heyward to right, Bryant to left, and Baez to third if the game is close in the late innings.

Jon Lester will face off with Carlos Martinez to open the game, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on ESPN.