Blackhawks vs. Predators: Three Keys to Victory

Artem Anisimov and the Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the series when they take on Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Chicago Blackhawks, but the team can help alleviate some of the pain on Monday night when they battle the Nashville Predators in Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators, who have won the first two games of the series, are unquestionably in the driver’s seat after picking up consecutive victories in Chicago, but to a man the Blackhawks players all insist that the pressure is on Nashville to defend home ice as the series shifts south to Tennessee.

So how can the Blackhawks get back into the series and add some drama to the proceedings? Here are our Three Keys to a Chicago victory on Monday night.

Dictate the Pace, Don’t Let the Pace be Dictated

In the first two games of the series, the Blackhawks have gotten off to good starts in the first few minutes of play, but they have then surrendered early goals in both games and been put on the back foot (or skate, depending on your preferred metaphor) and been forced to adjust after Nashville’s first counter-punch.

In Monday’s game, the Blackhawks need to take a different approach. Yeah, there is something to be said about the possibility of Nashville throwing a huge first punch to start the game on home ice, but the Blackhawks have got to avoid the temptation of simply riding out the storm.

Instead, the Blackhawks need to throw that first punch themselves. Get off to a flying start in the game, throwing everything you can possibly throw at the net, including pucks and bodies, and see if you can get Nashville off of their game.

Waiting around for the pace to be dictated is a tempting strategy in a road game, but it’s a losing one, and we’ve seen that play out in the first two games of the series.

Control the Traffic Around Both Nets

In the series, the Blackhawks have been unable to get anyone camped out in front of Pekka Rinne, as Nashville has collapsed around the net routinely, and they haven’t been able to clear out traffic in front of their net either, with defenders pulled up in the slot to try to cut off cross-ice passes and with Corey Crawford left to fight through screens on his own.

The big question for the Blackhawks is whether they have the physicality necessary to clear traffic from in front of their net. It may add to the screens a bit in the short-term, but simply leaving Nashville to have free reign to get at rebounds and to screen Crawford is a losing strategy that the Blackhawks must jettison immediately.

In addition, Jonathan Toews and Artem Anisimov need to fight through traffic and get screens going in front of Rinne. Allowing him the ability to see shots is something the Blackhawks cannot afford to continue to do, and they need to start throwing bodies at the net.

Work Harder in the Corners

The Blackhawks have struggled to get clean zone entries because of Nashville’s strategy of stacking the blue line with defenders, but they haven’t been able to hit on their adjustment to a dump-and-chase strategy either, as their players have been losing a number of puck battles.

Granted, some of that comes with the territory, as guys like Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin aren’t known for their ability to win puck battles, but there has to be more of an effort to do so. Even guys like Kane, who are undersized, can still win those battles with quick stick work and a commitment to doing so, and the entire team needs to follow that mantra if they’re going to have a chance to win this game and get back in the series.