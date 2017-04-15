Live Blog: Blackhawks Look to Even Series vs. Predators

Update: 7:01 p.m.

The Blackhawks' lines will have a slightly different look for Game 2, and there will be at least one new player suiting up, as Vincent Hinostroza will replace Jordin Tootoo in the team's lineup for Game 2.

John Hayden will also be scratched for the Blackhawks, and Dennis Rasmussen will draw into the lineup to replace him.

Here are the forward lines from warm-ups:

Hartman-Toews-Panik

Panarin-Anisimov-Kane

Schmaltz-Kruger-Hossa

Rasmussen-Kero-Hinostroza

While the Chicago Blackhawks did some things right in their loss Thursday against the Nashville Predators, there were still plenty of areas of their game that they need to clean up moving forward.

To help identify those areas, and to explain what the Blackhawks need to do to get a more favorable result on Saturday, we’re taking a look at our Three Keys to a Chicago Victory.

Come Out With Early Intensity

The Blackhawks came out of the gate with some fire on Thursday, notching five quick shots on goal, but that early punch quickly evaporated as they registered just one shot on goal in the final 14 minutes and change of the first period.

Obviously that cannot happen again, and there are definitely ways that the Blackhawks can change the momentum early on. For starters, the team needs to get their best forward lines onto the ice early and often in the game, with players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews putting immediate pressure on a Nashville defense that basically conceded the defensive and neutral zones in Game 1.

Activating defensemen early in the game is also a risky strategy, but one that could pay some dividends. With the stretch passing ability of guys like Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, the Blackhawks could get their transition game going, and that would really stretch out the Nashville defense and prevent them from settling into the trap that they did in the first game of the series.

Make In-Game Adjustments Faster

One of the biggest factors in the Blackhawks failing to get any quality chances in the last 15 minutes of Thursday’s first period was the fact that they didn’t make the adjustments necessary to deal with Nashville’s strategy, which was to stack guys at the blue line to prevent clean zone entries.

After the first intermission, the Blackhawks did a much better job of coping with the strategy, with guys like Artemi Panarin playing a key role in dumping pucks in and creating possessions simply by catching Nashville defenders flat-footed at the blue line.

If Nashville continues to clog up the line to prevent entries, the Blackhawks need to show quicker recognition. If Nashville tries to open up the tempo, then the Blackhawks will have to try to take advantage of that with a more cautious approach, albeit with one where they can move the puck quickly up the ice to take advantage of the space that they will create.

Jonathan Toews Needs to Step Up His Game

After the strong second half of the season that he had, Toews is one of the guys that the Blackhawks need to produce on offense, but that production has been nowhere to be seen come playoff time, as Toews has failed to score a goal in his last 10 postseason games.

On Saturday, Toews’ line is going to be one worth paying attention to for fans. They’ve been using different forwards on the line alongside Toews and Richard Panik during practice, so a player like Ryan Hartman or John Hayden could end up being the key ingredient to helping get the center going offensively.