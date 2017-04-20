Blackhawks vs. Predators: Three Keys to a Game 4 Victory

The Blackhawks will be looking to avoid elimination against Nashville on Thursday, and we have three keys to victory as they look to push the series to a fifth game.

The Chicago Blackhawks are facing elimination on Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators in Game 4 action, and while their odds are long of mounting a comeback, they’re still going to give it everything they have in the must-win game.

So how can they knock off the Predators and force things back to Chicago? We have three keys to victory for the Blackhawks as they prepare for Game 4.

Draw on History of Adjustments

One of the things that the Blackhawks have done consistently under the tenure of Joel Quenneville is make adjustments as series have worn on. In Games 4-7 of series under Quenneville’s leadership, the Blackhawks are a staggering 40-13, and they historically have played better once series enter the later stages.

Those adjustments have been hard to see in the Nashville series, but there are still areas that they can potentially clean up in order to be successful. The biggest area that they can make an adjustment in is with their lineup, as they could potentially stack up the top line with Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and Artemi Panarin.

Yes, the Blackhawks’ second line has been strong throughout the season, but in the postseason it has been difficult sailing for the group, as Artem Anisimov still doesn’t like it’s operating at 100 percent capacity through three games.

With that in mind, and with Toews struggling, it would make sense for the “nuclear option” line to be brought back together, and it will be interesting to see if Quenneville will break the glass on that group.

Get More Aggressive on Offense

Speaking of the Blackhawks’ offense, their team has really struggled to get scoring up in the series, as they’ve routinely made too many passes, skated around the offensive zone waiting for trailing players to get back into the play, and just in general have looked too passive.

That simply has to change if the Blackhawks are going to win in Game 4 on Thursday night. They need players to stay on the ice just a touch longer in order to provide support when other players carry the puck into the zone. They need to build upon their successes in Game 3 of getting traffic to the front of the net to disrupt Pekka Rinne.

They need, most of all, to possess the puck for long stretches, preventing Nashville from getting it back and forcing the Blackhawks into too many one-and-done situations. If they are able to do those things, then they’ll have a lot better chance of winning Game 4 than they would otherwise.

Give Crawford Some Help

If fans watch any of the goals that the Predators have scored in the series, there are certain things that will stand out on the video.

First and foremost, the Blackhawks have not been able to keep the Predators out of the netmouth area. Viktor Arvidsson has been a constant pest in that area, driving hard into the blue paint and preventing Corey Crawford from getting clean looks at shots and preventing him from adequately controlling rebounds near the front of the net.

The Blackhawks generally pull their defenders back from that area to help keep pressure on the wings of the ice and to give Crawford more of a chance to see the puck, but they may have to deviate from that strategy in order to be successful against Nashville. Clearing the crease will result in more blocked shots, inadvertently or deliberate, and will also give Crawford the room that he desperately needs to work.