Three Keys to Victory: Predators vs. Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks will hope to get their playoff run off to a strong start when they play the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been preparing for the playoffs all season long, and the team is hoping that work will come to fruition on Thursday when they welcome the Nashville Predators to the United Center.

The Blackhawks, who were eliminated in the first round of the postseason last year, are looking to avoid a repeat performance against Nashville, and with a talented group that’s been one of the best teams in the NHL in the second half of the season, there are many reasons for optimism as the playoffs begin.

Here are our Three Keys to Victory for the Blackhawks as the postseason begins.

Limit Shots on Goal

During the regular season, the Blackhawks’ defense had a tough time limiting the number of shots that Corey Crawford and Scott Darling had to face, as they allowed 31.4 shots per game. That total was the ninth-highest in the NHL, and a reflection of the difficulty that the blue liners had in limiting speedy opponents.

Meanwhile, the Predators averaged 31.2 shots per game this season, which ranked their offense as the sixth-most potent in the league.

With those two things in mind, the Blackhawks are likely going to roll with a four-man defensive approach, relying heavily on their top two pairings extensively throughout the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if that approach is deployed immediately, but with the emphasis that Joel Quenneville and the rest of the team are putting on a hot start to the series, it wouldn’t be shocking to see guys like Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson get plenty of work Thursday.

Take Advantage on the Man-Advantage

The Blackhawks did coast into the playoffs a bit, as their playoff seeding was locked in relatively early, but an area of concern did emerge as their power play went 2-for-26 over the last eight games of the regular season.

That simply will not do the trick against a Predators team that finished in the middle of the pack among penalty killing groups this season. The Blackhawks have got to get more production out of guys like Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on the wings, and they’ll need players like Richard Panik and Jonathan Toews to be active in front of the net.

Use Depth to Create Mismatches

One of the biggest reasons the Blackhawks lost their first round series against the St. Louis Blues in 2016 was because of their lack of offensive depth. The team was heavily reliant on their second line, with Panarin, Kane, and Artem Anisimov being tasked with providing much of the scoring that they got out of their roster.

This season, the Blackhawks are a lot deeper on the forward side of things, with Panik and Nick Schmaltz helping Toews to have a strong second half to the season in the goal scoring department. With Panik’s netfront presence and Schmaltz’s quick hands, that line cannot be ignored by teams, and that should help open up space for the second line as well.

If the Blackhawks can get quality scoring punch out of those two lines, and if players like Ryan Hartman and Marian Hossa can score goals here and there, then the Blackhawks become an infinitely more difficult team to defend against, and that will only play to their advantage against the Predators in this series.