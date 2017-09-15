Madigan Will Not Seek Re-Election as Attorney General

Attorney General Lisa Madigan will not seek re-election in 2018, she announced on Friday morning.

“After serving as Attorney General for over 14 years, today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection,” Madigan said in a statement. "I still have much work to do on many important issues, and I will continue to give my best to the people of Illinois and the Office of Attorney General every day through the end of my term in 2019."

Madigan was first elected as Attorney General in 2003 after serving a term in the Illinois Senate. She is the first female Attorney General in Illinois history.

Illinois Republicans welcomed the news in a statement, saying that her days as Attorney General were "numbered" because of her father, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

"Thanks to her father, Lisa Madigan knew her days as Attorney General were numbered," party spokesman Aaron DeGroot said. "The Madigan brand is toxic for every single Illinois Democrat. This should be the beginning of the end of the Madigan Family's disastrous reign over Illinois."



The Speaker also issued a statement, commending the Attorney General for her service.

"Throughout her life as an individual and as a public servant, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's achievements have been the result of her determinationj to fight for her convictions and to stand up for what she believed was right," he said.

"No father could be prouder of his daughter's personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitmment to helping people in a new capacity," he added.

Madigan did not announce her next career move in her statement, but did say that she looks forward to "taking on new, challenging opportunities" at the end of her term.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy for the position, and one Republican, attorney Erika Harold, is currently in the field.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as it develops.