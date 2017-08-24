A bust of Abraham Lincoln that was recently burned in Englewood has been removed.

The statue was found burned near 69th Street and Wolcott earlier this month. According to authorities, the statue was burned on two different occasions.

The bust, which has stood in the neighborhood for nearly a century, was removed and attempts will be made to restore the historic statue.

If those efforts are successful, it will be placed in a West Englewood library.

"What an absolute disgraceful act of vandalism," Lopez wrote on Facebook after the statue was burned. He encouraged anyone who has information on what happened to contact police or his office "immediately."

Police did not immediately have information on what happened.

The statue, a bust of Lincoln, was erected by Phil Bloomquist on Aug. 31, 1926.

It is one of many that have been vandalized across the country in wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Statues throughout the country have been relocated, but some have been damaged by vandals, including a monument in Indianapolis.