Lester, Rizzo Make Awesome Offers to Tearful Young Cubs Fan

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of dedicated fans, and one of the team’s youngest diehards just got the surprise of a lifetime when he received tickets to his first ever game at Wrigley Field.

That fan, 9-year-old Kolt Kyler from Pierceton, IN, works hard on his parents’ farm, and as a surprise for him, they bought him tickets to a June Cubs game and Wrigley Field, and his sister Hannah shared the moment on Twitter:

On Wednesday night, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo responded with a tweet of his own:

As if passes to batting practice weren't enough, Cubs pitcher Jon Lester also weighed in with an offer, saying that the young fan could sit in his personal seats at the Friendly Confines:

Although Lester and Rizzo took to Twitter to make some pretty special offers to Kolt and his family, several other Cubs players also expressed their excitement in meeting the youngster:

The defending World Series champions will likely inspire plenty of fans to make their first ever trip to the Friendly Confines this year, but it’s highly unlikely that they’ll get a reaction as spectacular and awesome as Kolt’s was.

