'Large, Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Spotted Over Ottawa | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

'Large, Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Spotted Over Ottawa

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A confirmed "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was located over Ottawa, moving east at 45 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

    "This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said. "Take cover now!"
    The National Weather Service said those in this area are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris is possible, and mobile homes could be destroyed with considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. Complete destruction is possible.

    The tornado was expected to be near Marseilles around 4:55 p.m., Seneca around 5:05 p.m., Morris around 5:20 p.m. and Channahon and Minooka around 5:30 p.m.

    Other areas impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Carbon Hills and Lisbon, the NWS reports. 

    NBC 5 Storm Team: Breakdown of Today's Weather

    NBC 5 Storm Team: Breakdown of Today's Weather

    Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substntial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices