'Large, Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Spotted Over Ottawa

A confirmed "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was located over Ottawa, moving east at 45 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said. "Take cover now!"

The National Weather Service said those in this area are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris is possible, and mobile homes could be destroyed with considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. Complete destruction is possible.

Watch Live State Agency Warns Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather

The tornado was expected to be near Marseilles around 4:55 p.m., Seneca around 5:05 p.m., Morris around 5:20 p.m. and Channahon and Minooka around 5:30 p.m.

Other areas impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Carbon Hills and Lisbon, the NWS reports.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substntial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.