A Chicago neighborhood has some of the highest rates of binge drinking in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than a third of residents in the Lake View neighborhood on the city’s North Side engaged in binge drinking in 2014, the most recent year for which data was available, the CDC’s “500 Cities” study found.

The study examined the 500 largest cities in the US, breaking them down based on census boundaries to provide small area estimates for chronic disease risk factors, health outcomes and more.

Researchers found that the prevalence of binge drinking among adults 18 and older in some areas of Lake View ranked among the top 1 percent nationwide, according to analysis from WBEZ.

Data from the CDC also showed a significant portion of River North residents engaged in binge drinking, as well as more than a quarter of those living in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side.

Binge drinking is defined as consuming more than five drinks at a time for men and four drinks for women, according to the CDC.

Across the country, one in six adults binge drinks about four times per month, consuming about eight drinks each occasion. The CDC also found that binge drinking is more common among households with incomes of $75,000 or above and is twice as common among men as with women.