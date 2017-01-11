A broken piece of equipment caused two southbound lane closures on North Lake Shore Drive Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Department of Transportation reported.

The lanes closed were south of North Avenue, the transit agency said, at approximately 1400 North Lake Shore Drive. Delays were expected during the evening rush, CDOT said.

“Personnel are working to remove a broken crane that is blocking the two left lanes of southbound Lake Shore Drive as quickly as possible,” CDOT’s statement read. “The crane was being used to perform maintenance work on Lake Shore Drive.”

No further details were immediately available.