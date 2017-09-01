The WhoaZone at Wihala Beach, Lake Michigan’s first floating water park, has been forced to close early for the season after high waves and high winds damaged the structure this week.

The announcement was made on the park’s Facebook page, as the owners apologized to fans of the park and thanked those who visited and worked at the floating attraction:

“Due to weather conditions, the WhoaZone will be closed for the remainder of 2017,” the message read. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, however, it was unexpected.”

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the park’s management staff blamed the weather conditions on Hurricane Harvey, which altered the Jetstream and sent wind gusts of up to 40 MPH across the Midwest.

According to the park’s management, it logged more than 15,000 visits this summer, and attracted visitors from countries like Austria and Japan.