Lady Gaga's Wrigley Field Concert Sells Out

Lady Gaga is having quite the month.

Fresh from performing at the Grammy Awards, and just a week after her Super Bowl halftime show, tickets to the first leg of Gaga's upcoming tour sold out instantly on Monday.

That includes her Chicago concert at Wrigley Field on Aug. 25.

Tickets for the first 16 stops on the 'Joanne World Tour' went on sale Monday morning, Live Nation Entertainment said in a release, resulting in "instant sellouts at multiple venues."

As a result, six more dates were added to the tour in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Toronto, as well as at other baseball parks in New York City and Boston.

Gaga shared her appreciation with fans Monday afternoon, tweeting, "Monsters, we sold out every ticket to every show that went on sale today in North America. LOVE YOU!"

Tickets for the additional shows, as well as the second North American leg of the tour (scheduled to begin in November after her international run) go on sale on Feb. 17, 20 and 21.

For Mother Monster's Chicago fans who weren't able to snag a ticket to her Friendly Confines concert, Gaga will return to the Midwest with a show in Indianapolis on Nov. 5.

Next she'll hit Detroit, then later Louisville, Kansas City and St. Louis for those diehard fans who don't mind a road trip.