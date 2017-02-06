Lady Gaga’s performance was noted nationwide for being what many considered apolitical, but those looking for subtle messages in her show, may have thought otherwise.

Gaga dampened expectations of a political display even before hitting the stage Sunday, insisting her halftime show would celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of division.

But many questioned if there may have been more to her show than viewers first saw.

While her message of inclusion in itself has political undertones following marches nationwide demanding equality and women’s rights, immigration protests and the removal of pages on LGBTQ rights on the White House website following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, speculation surrounding a political statement began with Gaga’s introduction.

Gaga began by singing “God Bless America,” which was then followed by her rendition of “This Land Is Your Land,” a song choice that has since brought speculation.

On its surface, the song may have simply been a patriotic move on Gaga’s part, but many have noted that Woody Guthrie, who wrote the song in 1940, penned the lyrics as a retort to “God Bless America.”

The song, originally named “God Blessed America for Me,” NPR reports, was later changed to “This Land is Your Land,” though the version made popular today does not feature multiple verses in the original song.

Those verses, which have since been sung by folk artists like Pete Seeger and Guthrie’s son Arlo and even current stars like Bruce Springsteen, included lines like:

There was a big high wall there that tried to stop me.

The sign was painted, said ‘Private Property.’

But on the backside, it didn’t say nothing.

This land was made for you and me.

And:

One bright sunny morning in the shadow of the steeple,

by the relief office I saw my people.

As they stood hungry,

I stood there wondering if God blessed America for me.

Though those words weren’t sung by Gaga Sunday, many have questioned if her decision to sing the song at all was a subtle hint at their message.

In addition to “This Land is Your Land,” Gaga’s performance of her hit “Born This Way” also furthered her message of equality and inclusion.