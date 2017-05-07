Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber makes a big impact with his bat, but he brought his glove to the party with a staggering catch Sunday.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has become a legend with his prodigious home runs and his ability to recover rapidly from serious injuries, but he added a new skill to his repertoire on Sunday night.

During the top of the 12th inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, Schwarber went chasing after a fly ball off the bat of Chase Headley. As the ball drifted slowly toward the stands along the third base line, it appeared that Schwarber was going to run out of real estate.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, a little thing like a brick wall isn't enough to stop Schwarber:

Tumbling over the barrier, Schwarber not only managed to get his glove on the ball, but he also held onto it even as he did a somersault into the front row of the stands. The play helped Koji Uehara pitch a scoreless inning and drew a massive ovation from the Wrigley crowd.