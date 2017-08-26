Kyle Long Imitates Conor McGregor in Hilarious Video - NBC Chicago
Kyle Long Imitates Conor McGregor in Hilarious Video

By James Neveau

    Getty Images

    The big showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday night is the talk of the sports world, and at least one Chicago Bears star may have tipped his hands as to who he’s rooting for in the main event.

    That star is Kyle Long, who has become well-known for his fun-loving demeanor off the field. In a brief video shot by cornerback Prince Amukamara on Saturday, Long shows off his dance moves, and perhaps tips off that he’s rooting for McGregor in the big showdown:

    The evidence that Long is rooting for the Irish MMA star? A viral video put together by the good folks at SB Nation, which showcases McGregor’s skills in a wide (and weird) variety of scenes and situations:

    The fight between Mayweather and McGregor will take place Saturday night in Las Vegas, and is expected to be the most lucrative Pay-Per-View fight in history. 

