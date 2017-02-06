Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts for Next 3 Weeks

In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme is giving away glazed doughnuts for three full weeks this February.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, customers who buy any sized cup of coffee at the chain will get a free glazed doughnut. The offer runs through Feb. 28.

It’s an effort to promote Krispy Kreme’s new coffee flavors: Smooth and Rich.

Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, guests can choose between the two new coffee blends. ‘Smooth’ gives coffee-drinkers a subtle, easy drinking experience, according to the chain, while ‘Rich’ is a blend for those who prefer their coffee a little more bold. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans, Krispy Kreme said.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Customers can pick up a free doughnut with any purchase of a coffee at any of their locations. Find one near you here.