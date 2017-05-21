Kris Bryant Makes Some Painful History in Cubs Win

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 21: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs is hit by a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on May 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is used to making history, and he joined another exclusive club on Sunday as he did something that no other Cubs player has ever done.

The milestone was both an elating one and a painful one for Bryant, who hit two home runs and was hit by two pitches in the Cubs’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers. According to Baseball Reference’s Play Index, Bryant is the first Cubs player ever to accomplish that unique and bruising feat.

Here is one of Bryant’s two home runs on the afternoon:

According to the Play Index, Bryant is one of nine players in big league history to get plunked twice and hit two home runs in the same game, with former Cub Justin Ruggiano being the last player to do it back in 2013.

Several legendary players in baseball history have also joined the club, including Barry Bonds, Carlton Fisk, and Harmon Killebrew. Fisk is one of two White Sox players to accomplish the feat, as Al Smith also did it back in 1961.