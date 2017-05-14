Kris Bryant will take a turn for the serious on Tuesday night when he guest stars in an episode of "Chicago Fire."

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and pitcher Jake Arrieta are both award-winning players on the field, but off the field the duo will get to show off their acting chops in a popular TV drama on Tuesday night.

That drama, NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” will air its season finale on Tuesday night, and in the episode characters head to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game and get to meet up with both Arrieta and Bryant, along with NBC sports commentator Mike Tirico.

To coincide with the players’ appearances in the episode, two of the stars of “Chicago Fire” will be at the Cubs game on Tuesday night, and will be conducting a Facebook Live Q & A before the first pitch via the Cubs’ social media channels. They will also be doing an interview for “Vineline” magazine, the official publication of the Cubs.

Actors David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte will be on the web beginning at 6:15 p.m., and fans will be able to ask the duo questions about the show and about the Cubs.

For fans that will be attending Tuesday’s game, they’ll be able to catch clips of the show and other “Chicago Fire” goodies on the video board outside of the ballpark at The Park at Wrigley.