Only six home runs have ever been hit off the video board in left field at Wrigley Field. Kris Bryant has now hit four of them.

When the wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field, hitters gleefully rub their hands together, and Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant took full advantage of the conditions in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Standing at the plate with Kyle Schwarber on second base, Bryant got a 2-0 fastball from Pirates hurler Tyler Glasnow and deposited it into the left field seats to give the Cubs a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning of the game.

To make the home run, which travelled an estimated 451 feet, even more impressive, Bryant hit it off of the left field video board at the Friendly Confines, drawing raucous cheers from the Cubs faithful in the stadium.

Here is the home run:

Bryant’s home run was the sixth that has hit the video board in left field, according to the Cubs, and Bryant himself has hit four of them in his two-plus years as a member of the team. His home run had an estimated 5.5 seconds of hang-time, according to MLB’s Statcast software, and had an exit velocity of 105 miles per hour.

The Cubs’ offense kept rolling after the home run, with Addison Russell socking an RBI triple and Jason Heyward driving in a run with an RBI single to give the team a 4-0 lead after the first inning of play.