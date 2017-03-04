Watch Kris Bryant Crush a Spring Training Grand Slam

Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-0.

It’s been a little over five months since Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hit a home run in a game, but he broke that streak in a big way on Saturday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bryant’s last home run was a huge one, coming in Game 6 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, and while this one wasn’t nearly quite so momentous, it was still a big blow, as the slugger cracked a grand slam at Sloan Park:

The blast staked the Cubs to a 7-2 lead over the Dodgers, who the Cubs defeated in six games in the 2016 NLCS.

Coming off a season where he helped the Cubs to a championship and won National League MVP honors, Bryant has been off to a bit of a slow start in Cactus League action.

The star third baseman was batting just .111 coming into Saturday’s game, but Cubs fans will certainly forget that number as his thunderous grand slam showed that he is doing a nice job preparing for the coming season.