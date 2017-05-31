Get to Know Kris Bryant DESC: Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has worked his way into the record books in his first two full seasons in the big leagues. (Published Friday, May 26, 2017)

The Chicago Cubs are struggling in the standings and have lost five straight games, but even as they struggle they are still getting a ton of support from their fans in All-Star Game voting.

The defending World Series champions would send three starters to the game in Miami if voting ended today. Third baseman Kris Bryant is currently dominating the race for the starting third base job for the National League All-Stars, leading Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado by well over 200,000 votes.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is struggling to find consistency this season, is currently in first place at the position, leading Washington Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman by nearly 100,000 in the voting update released on Wednesday.

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward would also be a starter if voting was cut off, as he currently leads a pair of teammates for the third spot among outfielders. Ben Zobrist is currently in fourth place, 17,000 votes behind Heyward, and Kyle Schwarber is in fifth place, nearly 40,000 votes behind his talented teammate.

The Cubs are already guaranteed to have their manager participating in the game in South Florida, as Joe Maddon will helm the National League squad by virtue of being the league’s representative in the 2016 World Series. He’ll be going up against Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona in the event, which will take place on July 11.

Even though there are only three Cubs in starting positions in the voting, every Cubs player on the ballot is at least within shouting distance. Catcher Willson Contreras is currently in second place at that position, although he trails San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey by 200,000 votes.

At second base, Javier Baez is in second place, trailing Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy by 225,000 votes in the race.

Finally, shortstop is a narrowly bunched race, with Addison Russell trailing Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager by less than 20,000 votes in the first update.

Voting is open through June 29 for the All-Star Game, with fans getting to choose eight players in the National League and nine in the American League.