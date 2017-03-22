A new “mini-city” for children is coming to the Chicago area.

KidZania announced Wednesday that the company will be opening an 80,000-square foot “experiential learning” center at the west suburban Oakbrook Shopping Center.

Each KidZania location allows children ages 4 to 14 to step into more than 100 professions, including doctor, baker, truck driver and more, the company said in a release.

The “mini-city” format serves as a hands-on educational experience for children, and includes buildings, paved streets and an economy fueled by a currency called “KidZos.”

“We are thrilled to provide a new learning experience to families and educators throughout the Chicago community,” acting KidZania USA CEO Keith Rubenstein said. “KidZania at the Oakbrook Shopping Center will be a fascinating space for children to develop leadership, teamwork and financial literacy skills that will last a lifetime.”

Founded in 1999, KidZania currently operates 24 parks in 19 countries around the world. The new Oak Brook location, expected to open in 2019, will be one of the first two in the United States, with the other in Dallas.