Kid Rock Candidate of Choice for Michigan GOP Member: Report

In today’s political climate many people feel there are questions that don’t have any answers, as the song goes.

But according to one Michigan GOP committee member, Kid Rock could be the answer to the question of who could take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wes Nakagiri, a Michigan Tea Party activist, says the conservative rap-rocker and Detroit advocate could be a great candidate for the Senate, the newspaper reports.

The comments were made at the Michigan Republican Party Convention in Lansing earlier this month.

Nakagiri reportedly said Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, "has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image."

Nakagiri also told the paper President Donald Trump’s candidacy in the last election could be a “template” for Kid Rock to follow.

Kid Rock was born in Romeo, Mich., and supported Trump during the election. He has called himself a Republican with central leanings in previous interviews.

The Detroit Free Press reports many Michigan Republicans are looking for more conventional candidates.

Kid rock has not weighed in on his name being mentioned as a possible candidate as of Thursday evening.