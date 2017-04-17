Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks will attempt to start another comeback vs. the Nashville Predators on Monday night when the teams meet in Game 3 of the first round playoff series.

Over the last two days, Chicago Blackhawks fans have wallowed in misery over the team’s sluggish start to the postseason, but a new video could help cheer you up as the team prepares for Game 3.

The Blackhawks, down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators as the scene shifts to Music City, have faced rough sledding in their last two series against the Predators as well, and a video released by the Blackhawks’ social media team recounts those instances.

In addition, forwards Ryan Hartman and Patrick Kane both weighed in on the team’s mentality going into Game 3 on Monday night, with Kane saying that the team is “right back in the series” if they win the game and trim the deficit to 2-1:

In 2010, the Blackhawks were tied in the series and down by a goal in Game 5 at the United Center, and to make matters worse, Marian Hossa was in the penalty box on a five-minute major penalty. Despite those long odds, Kane scored the game-tying goal with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation, and Hossa himself scored the game-winner in overtime to help lead the Blackhawks to victory.

In 2015, the Blackhawks trailed the Predators by three goals in Game 1 of the series in Nashville, but they got a pick-me-up from an unexpected place. That player was Scott Darling, who came into net in relief of Corey Crawford and helped lead the Blackhawks to a comeback victory that set the tone for the remainder of the series.

The Blackhawks will try to launch an even more epic comeback attempt on Monday night when they face the Predators in Game 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the game will air on CSN Chicago locally and CNBC nationally.