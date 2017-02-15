Two young girls are on life support after being shot in separate attacks on Chicago's South Side Saturday evening, according to police. Natalie Martinez reports.

2 Girls, 11 and 12, Critically Wounded in Separate Shootings on Chicago's South Side

A 12-year-old girl who was one of two children shot moments apart from one another in Chicago over the weekend died days later on Wednesday afternoon, a family spokesperson said.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers was pronounced dead about 3:38 p.m., said Dawn Valenti, a spokesperson for the 12-year-old's family.

She was shot around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of W. 57th St in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers was playing with friends when gunfire erupted, according to police, who initially said she was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Family members clarified on Sunday that she was shot in the right side of the neck, shattering her spine.

Family members described her as "one of the sharpest kids you would know."

Family members said Kanari was playing basketball on the playground at Henderson Elementary School when someone in a nearby car opened fire. Girl, 11, Shot in the Head on Chicago's South Side

A family is searching for answers as an 11-year-old girl fights for her life after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Less than a half hour later, another young girl was critically wounded in a separate shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The second shooting occurred in the 6500 block of S. King Dr. in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood, according to police.

Around 7:40 p.m., 11-year-old, Takiya Holmes, was sitting in the back of a car when shots rang out, authorities said, striking her in the head.

She was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Antwan C. Jones, 19, was charged with her murder Tuesday evening.