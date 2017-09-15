Homeless advocates are in federal court fighting to stop an eviction notice that they say would change the lives of scores of the city's homeless. NBC 5 Investigates' Chris Coffey has their story. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

Eviction of homeless residents from a "tent city" underneath Lake Shore Drive viaducts will go ahead after a judge ruled in favor of the city of Chicago Friday.



The ruling comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed this month on behalf of homeless residents by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

"The plantiffs do not have a constitutional right for the city to provide housing or to live under the viaduct," Judge Sidney Schenkier said in the court's ruling.

The coalition was seeking an emergency order for the city to provide housing to residents that will be displaced by a construction plan that will repair viaducts and bridges on Lake Shore Drive in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

The suit was filed by residents seeking to change the design before construction began on a bridge repair project that was going to force the residents to leave.

The redesign of the viaducts would route bike traffic onto a new sidewalk-based bike path, forcing the city to remove tents that homeless residents in the area were sleeping in before construction can move forward, according to the suit.

If the eviction is allowed to go ahead, it will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18.