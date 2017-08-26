Jordin Tootoo Reveals Gender of Baby in New Video - NBC Chicago
Jordin Tootoo Reveals Gender of Baby in New Video

    Chicago Blackhawks winger Jordin Tootoo is busy getting ready for hockey season, but that didn't stop him from sharing some big personal news on social media. 

    Tootoo, who will be entering his second year with the Blackhawks this season, used Twitter to reveal the gender of his next child with his wife Jen and his young daughter by his side: 

    Appropriately enough, the Tootoo's will now have two girls in the family, and the winger celebrated the occasion by jumping into a lake. 

    The Blackhawks will begin training camp in September, with their opening game scheduled for Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

