Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has become known for his quiet demeanor in the locker room and on the ice, but when it comes to environmental matters, the captain continues to loudly voice his opinion.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, Toews took aim at the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement. Trump’s decision, which was met with a slew of reaction on both sides of the aisle, did not sit well with Toews, who has made it a point to use his social media presence to pursue an eco-friendly message.

Here’s what he had to say:

Do you believe in climate change? Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know. A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

“Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody,” his Instagram post said.

The decision to leave the Paris accord was announced by President Trump on Thursday afternoon. Seeking a more "fair deal" for the United States, the president did not rule out re-joining a modified agreement, but said that the agreement in place was too detrimental to American interests in a Rose Garden address.

Toews, who only recently joined social media, has been one of the most outspoken Blackhawks players in terms of social issues, filling his feed with commentary on eating healthy and on pursuing a greener future for Earth.

That trend continued with his Instagram post on Friday, and he concluded the post with a direct question, and request, for his fans and followers.

“Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left?” he asked. “The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know.”

Other Chicago figures, including former President Barack Obama and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, have also been critical of the president's decision to withdraw from the Paris accords.