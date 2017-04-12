Toews, Kane Among NHL's Top-Selling Jerseys in 2017

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are teammates and friends on the ice, but which one of them will have bragging rights thanks to their jersey sales this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks had one of their best seasons in franchise history, and as a result, the team’s stars saw their jersey sales continue their remarkable pace.

The two stars that benefitted from the team’s success were Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and both players finished among the top five in the league’s jersey sales, according to rankings released on Wednesday morning.

Kane will have bragging rights over Toews, as he narrowly edged him out on the list. Kane ended up finishing second in the NHL in sales, following a season where he scored 34 goals and finished with 89 total points, the third-highest total in the NHL.

Toews, after a strong second half performance that helped the Blackhawks to nab the top seed in the Western Conference, ended up finishing third in jersey sales, finishing just ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs phenom Auston Matthews.

The victory was a big one for Knae, who finished behind Toews in the rankings last season. Toews sold the most jerseys in the NHL in 2016, but neither he nor Kane could knock off the top dog in the NHL, as Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby ended up seizing the top spot in the rankings.

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers finished in fifth place, and Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Claude Giroux, and Ryan McDonagh round out the top 10.