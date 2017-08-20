Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers on December 13, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals on his resume, but those impressive accomplishments didn’t help him in a new ranking of the top centers in the NHL.

According to a new ranking released by NHL Network, Toews is the 12th-best center in the league right now. Toews, who will be entering his 11th NHL season this fall, scored a career-low 21 goals and dished out 37 assists last season, and he saw his team get bounced from the Stanley Cup playoffs in just four games in the spring.

Two centers from the Central Division made the list ahead of Toews, as Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (eighth) and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Schiefele (tenth) both finished ahead of the Blackhawks’ captain.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid topped the list, followed by a pair of Pittsburgh Penguins as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin rounded out the top three.

Toronto Maple Leafs sensation Auston Matthews and Washington Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom rounded out the top five.