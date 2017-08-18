CHICAGO, IL - MAY 07: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning on May 7, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

That sound you heard was a giant sigh of relief from Wrigley Field, as the Chicago Cubs believe that Jon Lester’s injury is relatively minor.

Lester will go on the disabled list after leaving Thursday’s start with lat tightness, the team said on Friday. Everything in his arm is structurally fine, according to the team, but with the tightness and shoulder fatigue, he will be placed on the 10-day disabled list to rest and recover.

Manager Joe Maddon says that the team expects Lester to miss minimal time, telling CSN Chicago’s Kelly Crull that “it’s a 10-day gig, and we’ll figure it out after that.”

Relief pitcher Justin Grimm will also go on the disabled list, per the team. Pitchers Felix Pena and Rob Zastryzny will come up to replace the two players on the active roster.