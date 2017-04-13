A day after David Ross showed him the love with a touching Instagram post, Jon Lester returned the favor on Thursday.

The relationship between Jon Lester and David Ross was one of the most important on the Chicago Cubs as they won a World Series title in 2016, and after Ross thanked the pitcher for his friendship over the years, Lester responded in kind Thursday.

Lester, who signed with the Cubs in 2015 and was able to get Ross to join him on the roster for the past two seasons, thanked his former teammate with a heartfelt tweet on Thursday afternoon before the Cubs took the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Lester’s tweet read:

“Cutting onions over here. Proud of you @D_Ross3 but don’t get it twisted. I may have given you the pen, but you wrote the story. Love u bro.”

Ross, who was unable to come to the team’s banner-raising ceremony on Monday, made an appearance at Wednesday’s ring ceremony, throwing out the first pitch and singing the seventh inning stretch as a part of the festivities at the Friendly Confines.

Before the game, Ross thanked Lester for “(writing) this backup catcher’s storybook ending,” posting a photo of the duo on Instagram:

@jlester34 I've been privileged to call you a teammate, friend and family. You made this journey epic and wrote this backup catcher’s storybook ending. Thank you for being my strongest critic and my most loyal defender. You pushed me to new heights. You instilled toughness and a will to win. Lefthander, it has been my sincerest honor to be stuck with you every 5 days. Thank you for bringing me to Chicago, for the 2 World Series Rings and for catching my first pitch tonight. But don’t think I won’t be shaking you off! A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Lester and Ross played a pivotal role for the Cubs in the playoffs in 2016, starting Game 1 and Game 5 and coming into the contest in relief in Game 7. Ross also hit a home run in that game to help the Cubs win their first world championship in 108 years.