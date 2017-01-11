A man who was pardoned after being convicted twice in a rape and double murder case when he was 14 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Peoria and its police department. Charlie Wojciechowski reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A man who was pardoned after being convicted twice in a rape and double murder case when he was 14 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Peoria and its police department.

In 1977, Savory was arrested for the murders of his best friend, 14-year-old James Robinson, and the rape and murder of Robinson's sister, 19-year-old Connie Cooper, in their Peoria home.

"It was like I was in the twilight zone," Savory said. "I walked into school and the next thing I know, I was in jail."

"The suit alleges that these officers, acting individually, jointly and in conspiracy violated Johnnie Savory’s civil rights by framing him for these crimes," Savory's attorney Flint Taylor said Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, claims that police officers coerced Savory, now 54, into giving a false confession during his interrogation.

"They interrogated him for 31 hours," said Jon Loevy, another attorney representing Savory. "This is just a 14-year-old boy, who had no chance against grown men - sophisticated interrogators - who forced a false confession from him."

That confession was key to the first of two convictions, both of which the Peoria County State's Attorney stood behind.

"Johnnie Lee Savory is a mean double murderer and he is right where he belongs," State's Attorney Kevin Lyons said.

Savory spent more than 30 years behind bars, but a lack of the victim’s DNA on a key piece of evidence won him a pardon from Governor Quinn before he left office in 2015.

"Somewhere, something went wrong, so the people who did the wrong must answer for it," Savory said. "If they truly want people to believe they were law abiding officers and prosecutors, they should apologize because DNA don’t lie, blood don’t lie."

The crime remains unsolved, as Savory and his family - including new daughter Nia - try to move forward.

"Peoria needs to heal," Savory said, "but it needs to heal from those who committed the crime against me."