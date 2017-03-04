John Ross Smashes NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

Wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in an unofficial record time of 4.22 seconds during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NFL Combine is a week-long festival of inflated storylines and guys in shorts doing drills, but every once in a while something remarkable happens, and Saturday in Indianapolis was a special occasion for Washington wide receiver John Ross.

Ross, who is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft next month, set a new NFL record on the artificial turf of Lucas Oil Stadium, running the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.22 seconds.

That time breaks a long standing record held by running back Chris Johnson, who ran the 40 in 4.24 seconds, and it is an emphatic demonstration of the athleticism that Ross brings to the field.

Here is the video, for those interested in seeing what history looks like:

Some NFL teams had the time on the 40 even faster than that, with several reporters saying that times of 4.16 and 4.19 were registered among team stopwatches.

While the Chicago Bears may not want to reach to pick Ross with the third overall pick, his skillset is certainly interesting. With his outrageous speed and ability to catch the football in traffic, Ross is looked at as a potential game-breaker at the next level, but there are concerns about injuries, as he’s dealt with a torn ACL during his collegiate career.