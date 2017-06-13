John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Have 'Pizza Party' in Chicago

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

It's one of the great Chicago tourist questions: Which pizza should I try?

As area natives know, there's plenty to choose from and a lot of loyalty surrounding every option.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, in town last weekend with their 13-month-old daughter for Legend's Ravinia show, made their pick known on Instagram.

"LOU MANALTI'S #CHICAGO," Teigen posted to Instagram in all caps with a video of her running around the table holding her daughter, yelling "pizza party!"

LOU MANALTI'S #CHICAGO A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Looks like they were a fan.

The couple also took in Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday, with Legend posting a family pic on Instagram. “Time for a zoo visit!” the caption read, with the hashtag #LunasFirstTour.

Legend performed in Milwaukee Thursday night and helped his daughter throw the first pitch at Tuesday night's Seattle Mariners game.

On Sunday, the couple took in the Tony Awards where Legend won an award for best play revival.

