The same team behind last year’s Ferris Fest, a celebration of the release of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” is planning a new event celebrating legendary local filmmaker John Huges this summer.

The Shermer Club: A John Hughes Fest will take place in north suburban Lake Forest from June 22 to 25 at the John & Nancy Huges Theater. Hughes’ cult-classic films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Weird Science,” and “Pretty in Pink,” will be screened—in addition to q-and-a sessions with actors and a bus tour of local filming locations.

Did we mention a live recreation of the wedding scene from “Sixteen Candles?”

The event will host the recreation after “the huge viral response and positive reaction to the Ferris Bueller’S Day Off ‘Twist and Shout’ parade re-creation last May,” the festival’s website boasts.

Other scene recreations form Hughes movies will occur throughout the fest, organizers say.

So far the guests confirmed for the event are:

• Andrew McCarthy, who played Blane McDonough in “Pretty in Pink”

• Lea Thompson (schedule permitting), who played Amanda Jones in “Some Kind of Wonderful”

• Iian Mitchell-Smith, who played Wyatt Donnelly in “Weird Science”

• Howard Deutch (schedule permitting), who directed “Pretty in Pink” and “Some Kind of Wonderful”

• Craig Sheffer, who played Hardy Jens in “Some Kind of Wonderful”

• John Kapelos, who played Carl in “The Breakfast Club” and Rudy Ryszczyk in Sixteen Candles

• Cindy Picket, who played Katie Bueller in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.