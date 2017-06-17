With three new quarterbacks, including second overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky, how are the Chicago Bears making sure that their signal callers get enough reps to learn the offense?

According to head coach John Fox, the answer isn’t found on the gridiron, but rather via a new school approach using virtual reality.

Here’s how the NFL Network described the system:

“To expedite the learning curve, given time restraints on practice, the Bears have turned to technology – namely, virtual reality. The system essentially allows a player, with the use of a headset, to see the field from a 360-degree scope and vantage point in order to diagnose what’s happening – field vision, footwork – with the result being muscle memory built from repetition.”

The system has allowed quarterbacks like Trubisky and high-priced free agent pickup Mike Glennon to learn offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ system in Chicago. Glennon, the presumed starter for the Bears, is getting most of the first team reps in practice, but Trubisky and Mark Sanchez are both getting the chance to learn their new offense thanks to the technology.

As for whether or not John Fox thinks its working, the coach, known for his old-school mentality, seems to like the new-school approach.

“I thought they improved,” he said. “We did a lot of situation football. We’ve been able to create some of the environments that are gonna happen in games. Hopefully the more they do it, the better they’ll get at it.”

The Bears will convene for training camp in Bourbonnais in late July, likely with four quarterbacks on their roster.